Breast cancer fundraiser in Hamden takes to the pool

HAMDEN -- Different swim teams around Connecticut participated in a Lap-A-Thon Sunday to raise money for breast cancer research.
The money raised at the Beckerman Athletic Center in Hamden went to the Lion Heart Foundation which is a nonprofit that raises funds for breast cancer research through the Yale Cancer Center. Swimmers pledged to swim for thirty minutes and sponsors supported them either by pledging a donation per lap, or a through a lump sum.
"Boys and girls get it. They understand that this disease is complicated and the biggest killer and disease of women," said Kathleen Van Rijn, founder of Lion Heart.
The event is part of a two-week long Southern Connecticut Conference where 31 teams of boys and girls ages 7 to 18 swam to raise money for breast cancer research. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to towards breast cancer research through Lion Heart. They said they have raised about $120,000 and their goal is to get to $150,000 by the end of the year.