Enfield man could be deported after DACA enrollment ends

ENFIELD -- Shaquille Jessop's dreams materialized on the football field behind Enfield High School.

"It was a blessing to play varsity when I was so young," says Jessop.

He fell in love with the sport later on in life and thrived on the defensive side of the ball once he entered high school.

"I was going to go to college an play football because I had a couple offers," says Jessop.

He applied to those schools and quickly learned how fleeting dreams can be.

Jessop came to the United States from Barbados when he was five years old. He was declined entry into college once they found out he wasn't an American citizen.

He enrolled into the DACA program with hopes of becoming an American citizen. But his new reality had already sunk in.

"When I found out I couldn't do what I wanted to do like, it hurt a lot because all my friends are going to college and having fun and doing what they wanted and actually enjoying themselves," says Jessop.

Under the new presidential administration the DACA program has since been shut down. Jessop began getting help from his community and some Connecticut elected leaders.

Jessop's DACA renewal was accepted just in time before the program stopped taking applicants. He was given an extra two years on the program. After that, he could be deported back to Barbados. It's a reality that he can't imagine living.

"I am a citizen of Barbados but if I go back there and try to do stuff like, who's this guy? Why is he speaking such proper English? So I guess I'm at a disadvantage.," says Jessop.