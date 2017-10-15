× Patriots player, wife hospitalized after car accident

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi has been involved in a car accident in Foxborough and hospitalized.

The Patriots say Langi, a rookie from BYU, and his wife were stopped a traffic light on Friday night when the car they were in was rear ended by another car. The team says the two “are receiving medical attention,” and there is no immediate word on their condition.

Langi, 25, signed with New England as an undrafted free agent after this year’s NFL draft. He’s seen action in one game so far for the Patriots and has one tackle.