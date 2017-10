× Police investigating fatal crash in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD — Police are investigating a two car accident Sunday evening that left one man dead.

Police said the crash happened at 6:41 pm at the intersection of Northfield Road and South Colony Road (Route 5). They said one man died in the collision, He was driving alone in one car. Two people from the other car were taken to Yale-New Haven.

Road is closed and will be for several hours.