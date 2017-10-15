Sunny and cool on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is a chance for a shower late Sunday night as some cooler air comes rushing back in again. It’s all due to a cold front dropping in from the northwest.

Monday will be noticeably cooler and less humid with highs near 60 degrees. Monday night into Tuesday morning could feature Connecticut’s first freezing temperatures. It’s that time of year!

The second half of next week will feature yet another warm-up with temps rebounding well up in the 60’s. It is probable that we’ll be back in the 70s by the end of the week and next weekend.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Breezy, mostly cloudy, mild, chance for a few light showers after midnight. Low: 60.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy & much cooler. High: Upper 50s – low 60s.

Tuesday: Chilly, frosty start, sunny, cool and pleasant. High: 58-63.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: Mid-upper 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs: Upper 60s-low 70s.

Friday: Sunny, delightful. High: 70.

Saturday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 70s.

