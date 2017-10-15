× Tall ship loses power, hits multiple boats in Newport Harbor

NEWPORT, RI — A tall ship lost power and drifted into other boats docked nearby Sunday evening.

According to the Coast Guard Station Castle Hill, the SSV Oliver Hazard Perry, an educational tall ship homeported in Newport, was leaving Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival with 12 crew members aboard when it lost power and began to drift about 6:15 p.m.

The ship hit multiple other boats before grounding near Perrotti Park.

No one was injured. The incident is under investigation.