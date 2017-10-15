The Real Story – Linda McMahon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Linda McMahon talks with FOX61's Jenn Bernstein about her new job in the Trump administration.

McMahon was tapped by the President to lead the Small Business Administration, and has been on a tour that will take her to all 68 SBA offices across the country. Her recent stop in Hartford was the 20th stop, and while here she met with business leaders who have received SBA loans. A Connecticut resident and two-time candidate for U.S. Senate, she explains how she came to be tapped for her position, how it has changed her life and what it's been like to work with President Trump. She also comments on the state's current fiscal crisis.