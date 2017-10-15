The Real Story – Pushback against new gun control measures in congress after Las Vegas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scott Wilson, President of the Connecticut Citizens Defense League, explains why he and his members oppose new restrictions on gun owners, including separate bills that would prohibit the sale and possession of magazines that hold more than ten rounds of ammunition (introduced by Rep. Elizabeth Esty (D) Connecticut), and ban "bump stocks" that can turn semi-automatic rifles into automatic rifles, capable of firing hundreds of rounds per minute, as the Las Vegas gunman was able to do (introduced by Rep. Seth Moulton (D) Massachusetts).