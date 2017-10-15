The Real Story – State budget update

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The week of October 23rd is the new target for state lawmakers, still trying to craft a new two-year budget, now more than 100 days into the first year! Senate leaders involved in the negotiations say there's been bipartisan agreement on many issues, and they're close to agreeing on a new formula for calculating how much each city and town will receive in aid to education.

Guests:

Sen. Martin Looney (D) New Haven, Senate President Pro Tempore

Sen. Kevin Witkos (R) Canton, Deputy Senate Republican President Pro Tempore