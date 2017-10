Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- CT is in the spotlight for being a state in a serious financial crisis. It is the only state in the country that has not passed a budget for the new fiscal year.

Meanwhile, there is a $3.5 billion deficit to address.

Hartford Courant’s Chris Keating joins the Stan Simpson Show to talk about the high drama surrounding the state budget and the potential damage it's doing to the state’s reputation in a 3-part segment.

