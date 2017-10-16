$50,000 reward following murder of New Haven teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Governor Malloy has authorized a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whomever is responsible for killing 14-year-old Tyrick Keyes of New Haven in July.

New Haven police say the State's Attorney and the Governor's office consider applications for awards on a case-by-case basis. But, the fact that Tyrick Keyes was a promising teen certainly factored into the reward request being granted. The reward was announced at a Monday press conference.

On July 16, at 9:30 pm, the 14 year old was gunned down on Bassett Street near Newhall Street. He died several days later, just a month before his freshman year of high school at nearby Hillhouse would have begin.

"Far too often, people in the community are afraid to come forward and give information," said Chief Anthony Campbell of the New Haven Police Department.

So, Campbell is pleased happy about Malloy's authorization of the reward money.

"The only way we can solve these crimes is by having the community work with us," Campbell said.

Among the pictures that Keyes' mother, Demethra Telford, held up during Monday's press conference, was one of her son, in a coma, in his hospital bed, next to a bible.

"I want the person that did it to see it and maybe they'll feel the same type of way themselves and I pray to God every night that they do see it," said Telford.

Campbell reminded the public that information can be pelvises to the New Haven police anonymously.

Their anonymous tip line is at (203) 946-6296. You can text a tip anonymously by texting NHPD and your message to 274637

"Here I stand the voice of my son pleading for someone to come forward," said Telford.

She says she will see to it that justice is served.

"It's sad that it takes money, but I believe in my heart that someone's going to come forward," she said. "I'm just waiting for that knock on my door."