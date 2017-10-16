ALCS Game 3: Yankees’ bats come alive in win over Astros

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees defeated the Houston Astros 8-1 in Game 3 of the ALCS.

The Yankees came out swinging after scoring just twice over the first two games, topping that output on Todd Frazier’s three-run homer in the bottom of the second. Aaron Judge added a three-run blast while the Bombers scored three times in the fourth inning.

CC Sabathia was solid holding the Astros to three hits while fanning five over the first six innings.

Charlie Morton was tagged for seven runs on six hits and two walks through 3 2/3 innings. His performance came after Dallas Keuchel and Justin Verlander combined to hold the Yankees to one run over 16 innings.

Game 4 is Tuesday at Yankee Stadium Tuesday at 5:08 p.m. (ET).