Berlin police ‘defend’ Farmington Avenue street sign

BERLIN — A new sign on Farmington Avenue is getting some unwanted attention.

The sign was posted on the Berlin Connecticut Police Department’s Facebook page with the following comment:

“BRITISH- Historical

Rood- a measure of land area equal to a quarter of an acre. We are the home of the Redcoats are we not?”

Merriam-Webster defines a rood as “any of various units of land area; especially a British unit equal to a fourth of an acre.”

The public comments underneath the post varied from “does this go into the ‘you had one job!’ category” to “So glad our tax dollars are being well spent. How much are we paying these guys?”