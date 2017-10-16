Bethel dad runs 22 marathons in 22 months for a special cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHEL -- October isn't just breast cancer awareness month, this is also the month that recognizes pregnancy and infant loss.

It is a somber topic but in Bethel, one dad has taken his idea and run with it, all in efforts to raise awareness after their baby was still born.

It was Chris Longo’s mission to run 22 marathons to honor the daughter he and his wife lost at 22 weeks in Utero. Over the past 22 months, Longo has run 22 marathons. He finished his 22nd race on Saturday, appropriately, the Hartford Marathon.

"I thought, why not use running as a way to reflect and use that as a way to mourn," Longo said.

By day, Longo is a middle school principal in the New Milford School system, and much of his spare time has been crisscrossing the country to run marathons.

From New York, to Philadelphia, San Francisco to Chicago, Longo said his best time was at a marathon in New Jersey when he finished in 3 hours and 21 minutes. Now that his 22 marathons are done, Longo hopes his message is stronger than ever.

"Whether you're a runner or not," he said, "find some way to use your family and support system to get through difficult times."

Longo's wife Lynne mentioned her husband will run again.

"I'm sure he's not finished with his mission," she said. "I'm just hoping this will raise awareness to this issue of still birth and pregnancy loss."

With a smile on his face, Longo hinted that he will run a marathon in Bermuda in January. To find out more about the Longo's cause, click here.