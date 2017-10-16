× SUV crashes into grocery store in Hartford, no one found at the scene

HARTFORD — Police are on scene after an SUV crashed into a building.

The incident happened at Lillian’s Grocery Store at Main Street and Westland Street around 3:20 a.m.

Police say while the front of the SUV is damaged, no one was inside when they got on scene. The SUV also had no license plate, but is described as a dark blue Chevy.

Police are finishing up their inspection, and the Hartford Fire Department was called to the scene too.

Police are looking for the occupants of the SUV.

The owner of the store’s son says that he looked over the surveillance footage and saw that the car crashed into the building four times. He says they’ve been in the neighborhood for 7 years and have experienced break-ins before.

No injuries to anyone was reported.