Darien man killed in Wallingford crash

WALLINGFORD — The Wallingford Police Department is investigating after a person was killed in a crash Sunday evening.

Police say a crash happened between an Audi A3 convertible and a 2012 Nissan Titian pick up truck at the intersection of South Colony Road and Northfield Road around 6:40 p.m.

The driver of the Audi, Edward Carabillo, 90, of Darien was killed in the crash. His passenger, Natalie Einson, 82, was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where she’s being evaluated for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Nissan, Ronald Bonito, 69, of Wallingford, suffered only minor injuries and wasn’t taken to the hospital.

The investigation, police say, revealed that Carabillo was driving westbound on Northfield Road just prior to the crash. Bonito was driving northbound on South Colonry in the right most travel lane. Carabillo attempted to turn left onto South Colony, and the truck hit the car.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking any witnesses who may have seen the crash to call Officer Anthony Baur at 203-294-2817.