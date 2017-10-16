× Gov. Malloy releases a new budget proposal

HARTFORD — Governor Malloy has released another budget proposal to try and bust the budget battle at the Capitol.

The Governor presented a “new, lean, bare-bones” budget proposal.

This latest proposal from the Governor includes the following:

Revenue Changes : This proposal maintains revenue changes where there was general consensus, while eliminating other, problematic revenue proposals, including new taxes on second homes, cell phone surcharges, ridesharing fees, and daily fantasy sports.

: This proposal maintains revenue changes where there was general consensus, while eliminating other, problematic revenue proposals, including new taxes on second homes, cell phone surcharges, ridesharing fees, and daily fantasy sports. Spending Cuts : In order to achieve balance, the proposal cuts spending even further with an additional $150 million in reductions over the biennium, bringing the total spending cuts to more than $144 million, bringing the total general fund spending to $18.38 billion in FY18.

: In order to achieve balance, the proposal cuts spending even further with an additional $150 million in reductions over the biennium, bringing the total spending cuts to more than $144 million, bringing the total general fund spending to $18.38 billion in FY18. Implementing Language : This proposal strips more than 130 pages of implementing language from House Bill 7501, as amended by Senate Amendment A. It does so by paring down implementer sections into two key categories: items that provide structural relief for the state and municipalities, and language that is necessary to actually implement the biennial budget. In doing so, it removes language for a new transportation authority, language on “raise the age” policy, and much more.

: This proposal strips more than 130 pages of implementing language from House Bill 7501, as amended by Senate Amendment A. It does so by paring down implementer sections into two key categories: items that provide structural relief for the state and municipalities, and language that is necessary to actually implement the biennial budget. In doing so, it removes language for a new transportation authority, language on “raise the age” policy, and much more. Municipal Aid: This proposal includes an updated ECS formula that maintains focus on school districts most in need of assistance, but which phases in more gradually in order to ease the impact on Connecticut municipalities. As referenced above, the budget also contains municipal mandate relief for Connecticut towns and cities, as well as the “Municipal Accountability Review Board” to ensure that aid to Hartford and other struggling municipalities is paired with oversight and accountability.

“This is a lean, no-frills, no-nonsense budget,” Governor Malloy said. “Our goals were simple in putting this plan together: eliminate unpopular tax increases, incorporate ideas from both parties, and shrink the budget and its accompanying legislation down to their essential parts. It is my sincere hope this document will aid the General Assembly in passing a budget that I can sign into law.”

You can read the proposal here.