Infant dies in Portugal fires; toll rises to 32

Portuguese authorities say a 1-month-old baby has died in the country’s spate of wildfires, raising the death toll in the forest blazes to 32.

The Civil Protection Agency says the infant had been missing after a wildfire near Tabua, some 200 kilometers (120 miles) north of Lisbon.

Agency spokeswoman Patricia Gaspar says seven people remain missing. She says the fires have also injured 56 people, 16 of them seriously.

The deaths come four months after a summer blaze killed 64 people.

More than 5,300 firefighters with more than 1,600 vehicles are battling the blazes through dense pine and eucalyptus forests Monday.

Low cloud and thick smoke are preventing the use of water-dropping aircraft.

