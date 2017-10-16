New London city council votes in favor to cut $4.2 million from its budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW LONDON – New London city council have voted 5-1 in favor of a $4.2 million cut from its school budget.

In an emergency press conference held this afternoon, school officials said that this cut would be a major threat to public education and staff and programs would be reduced immensely.

Officials also stated in the press conference that if the budget cut gets passed, schools would be forced to operate with a 11.7 percent fewer general fund dollars this year than last year. It would also impact salary increases, rising costs of utilities, transportation and health insurance.

About 68 percent of the Board of Education’s budget is devoted to salary and benefit costs for teachers and other members of the staff. About 86 percent of the district’s resources is spent on student services. School officials predict it is almost impossible to have a $4.2 million budget cut without considering layoffs and service reductions that directly affect teachers and students.

Stephen Tracy, the interim superintendent of schools said his three priorities will be:

Protecting the classrooms

Protecting core district support functions and sustaining progress toward research

Innovation and professional development

