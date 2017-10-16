October: Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a critical time to spread the word about the help that is available to survivors. Domestic violence is a pattern of coercive, controlling behavior that can include physical abuse, emotional or psychological abuse, sexual abuse, financial abuse, and technological abuse. It is a pervasive, life-threatening crime that affects thousands of individuals in Connecticut regardless of age, gender, economic status, race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation or education. Victims are left feeling scared, confused, dependent and insecure about their ability to survive on their own, financially or otherwise. The children of an abused parent must contend with these same fears and realities.

Nationally…

1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men will be the victim of severe intimate partner violence in their lifetime.

61% of female victims and 44% of male victims of stalking are stalked by a current or former intimate partner.

Financial abuse is present in 98% of abusive relationships.

1 in 15 children are exposed to intimate partner violence each year.

In Connecticut…

Approximately 40,000 survivors are served by CCADV’s 18 member organizations annually.

Domestic violence shelters have functioned at over 100% capacity for the past three years.

An average of 1,000 children stay in domestic violence shelters and 60% are 6 years old or younger.

There have been an average of 13 intimate partner violence homicides annually in Connecticut over the past decade.

Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence (CCADV) works to improve social conditions and lead Connecticut’s response to domestic violence through policy, advocacy, public awareness, technical assistance, and training. Our membership is comprised of the state’s 18 local domestic violence organizations that provide critical support to survivors across the state. Some of the services provided included:

Counseling

Support groups

Emergency shelter/safe house

Court advocacy

Safety Planning

Lethality Assessment

Information & referrals

Confidential, safe, and free services can be accessed 24 hours per day, 7 days per week by calling the statewide domestic violence hotlines at (888) 774-2900 (English) or (844) 831-9200 (Español). Calling the hotline will allow individuals to speak with a certified domestic violence counselor and learn about available services and possible options to help keep them safe. Learn more about what to expect when you call the statewide domestic violence hotline and about the services available. Click here to find your local provider.

Other resources and ways to get involved:

First 100 Plus Breakfast & Awards Ceremony 10.27.17 – CCADV’s annual awards reception for individuals and organizations that have demonstrated leadership and commitment to improving the lives of domestic violence survivors.

Purple Tie Tuesday 10.17.17 – A day to wear purple and help raise awareness about domestic violence and your commitment to promoting healthy relationships. Be sure to tweet a picture to @CTCADV or tag us on Facebook @CTCoalitionAgainstDomesticViolence!

“I Choose” Campaign – CCADV’s new prevention campaign focused on engaging boys, and men, to make positive life choices that don’t involve violence. A social media toolkit is available online to help people get engaged in the toolkit!

Local Domestic Violence Awareness Month Events – A list of local events being sponsored by CCADV’s 18 member domestic violence organizations throughout the month of October.

Health Professional Online Training Video Series – CCADV’s new series of 8 online training videos developed specifically for health professionals to learn more about addressing intimate partner violence within their practices.

Domestic Violence Training & Education – CCADV’s Training Institute is Connecticut’s leading resource for domestic violence education and training. Be sure to check out our upcoming training opportunities!