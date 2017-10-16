× SCAM ALERT: Farifield police warn residents of jury duty scam

HARTFORD — Police are warning residents of a new jury duty scam going around.

Fairfield police said the scammer who calls, claims to be a police officer stating you didn’t show up for jury duty, a court appearance, or that you have a warrant.

“The jury duty scam remains one of the most successful intimidation/imposter schemes. Scammers can not only get a quick payoff but also enough personal details for future identity theft,” said police.

Police said your caller ID may show phone numbers for a courthouse or law enforcement agency, and the caller may cite names of actual police officers, court officials, judges or town officials.

Police said the caller will tell you that you can pay a fine to avoid arrest.

“They will request this payment through prepaid cards, gift cards or wire transfer. The caller may even ask to confirm your identity by soliciting personal information, including your name, birth date, Social Security number and other ID theft-worthy details.”

What do you do?

Hang up without providing any information about yourself and do not purchase a Green Dot MoneyPak, I-Tunes gift card, or alike.

Police provided the following information:

Authentic jury duty notifications, as well as “no show” summonses, are nearly always delivered by mail. In the rare instances that you may by contacted by phone, you won’t be asked for personal information such as your Social Security number, birth date or driver’s license number and you won’t be asked to make a payment for a fine over the phone.

Police officials do not make phone calls warning of an impending arrest.

These fake phone calls often come in the evening, after the courthouse has closed and its employees have left. Gleaning targets’ names and addresses from phone directories or other public records, scammers often call after usual working hours because they know they have a better chance of reaching their intended victims.

Caller ID can be manipulated to display the name and phone number of any agency or business, so don’t be fooled. If you have concerns, look up the courthouse phone number (don’t rely on caller-provided numbers) and verify missed jury allegations with the jury duty coordinator or court clerk’s office.