Water main break repairs on Hawthorn Street to take several hours

HARTFORD — The Metropolitan District (MDC) says that part of Hawthorn Street in Hartford is shut down after a water main break.

MDC says that crews responded to the 6 in ch water main break around 3 a.m., and they expect repairs to take 5-7 hours.

The main was installed i 1902 and two, 2-family homes on Hawthorn between Imlay Street and Laurel Street will be affected by the shutdown.

Repairs are expected to be completed between 8 a.m. — 10 a.m. this morning.