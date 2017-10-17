× Anne Frank Halloween costume pulled from online store after uproar

NEW YORK — A popular online Halloween costume company pulled a controversial Anne Frank costume after days of criticism according to Fox News.

It was called the “Anne Frank costume for girls” and HalloweenCostumes.com was selling. It was featuring a long sleeve blue dress, a brown shoulder bag, and a green beret. The company had described Anne Frank as a World War II hero and an inspiration, adding that “we can always learn from the struggles of history”.

The popular website Halloween Costumes is selling an Anne Frank costume for kids. WTF? pic.twitter.com/cqKQ9UlIge — Daniel Arenson (@DanielArenson) October 15, 2017

The costume generated backlash among social media with people who were angry at the memory of Anne Frank being used to sell costumes.

There r better ways 2 commemorate Anne Frank. This is not one. We should not trivialize her memory as a costume. — carlosgeADL (@carlosgeADL) October 16, 2017

In a statement provided to Fox News, Alexandra DeVitt, a spokesperson for the Anne Frank Center, called the costume “offensive” and that it “trivializes her suffering.”

“There are more appropriate ways to commemorate the legacy of Anne Frank than through a Halloween costume, which is offensive and trivializes her suffering and the suffering of millions during the Holocaust,” DeVitt said. “We are pleased that the costume has been pulled.”

In response to the controversy, Ross Walker Smith, a spokesperson for HalloweenCostumes.com, apologized for “any offense it has caused” and noted that the company makes costumes for a number of uses, not just Halloween.

Read more on Fox News.