Ask the Atty,

I Broke my leg in an accident and just got a letter from my health insurance

stating they wanna get reimbursed if I get a settlement from the guy who hit me.

It doesn’t seem fair since me and my employer pay the premiums.

Do I have to reimburse them? How much? What can they do to me if I don’t?

The guy that hit me only has a $50,000 policy. I might be left with nothing!

Juan P