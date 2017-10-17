Chip and Joanna Gaines of ‘Fixer Upper’ want you to know they’re good

You can stop worrying about whether Chip and Joanna Gaines are splitting up.

The HGTV stars made their first TV appearance Tuesday on “Today” since announcing that they would end their show “Fixer Upper” after season 5.

Chip Gaines said the decision was a precautionary step to preserving their 14-year marriage.

“For us the most important thing in the world is Jo and I’s relationship followed very quickly by these four beautiful kids,” he said. “We didn’t want to push it, red line it for so long that we woke up and realized that we are at a point of no return.”

The couple have turned the renovations of homes in Waco, Texas, into must-watch TV and a thriving empire which includes a store, a magazine, books and corporate partnerships.

Chip Gaines said it’s all been hard work, but he denied speculation that there’s trouble between him and his wife.

“People in our inner circle, I tell them, we’re as healthy as we’ve ever been,” he said. “I just didn’t want to continue pushing this envelope to the fullest extent. And I’m, you know, we’re really thankful we have the opportunity to sort of step back and take a break.”

Gaines goes into even more detail about their decision to end the show in his new book “Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff.”

The final season of “Fixer Upper” begins airing in November.