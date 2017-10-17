Crash into tree leaves two teens with minor injuries, one charged

TOLLAND — State Police a 15-year-old was charged and issued a juvenile summons after he crashed into a tree in Tolland.

Police say around 1:23 a.m., State Police say a report of a car accident on Shenipsit Lake Road.

When police arrived on scene, they found two 15-year-olds in the car on the side of the road. The driver and the passenger both sustained minor injuries and taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for evaluation.

Police say the car was driving southbound on Shenipsit Lake Road unreasonably fast and crossed into the northbound lane. The car then drove off the left side of the road and sideswiped a tree.

The car came to an uncontrolled final rest on the roadside of the northbound lane.

The driver of the car, who police aren’t identifying, was charged with risk of injury to a child, reckless driving, and operating a car without a license.

The driver was issued a juvenile summons and is scheduled to appear at Rockville Juvenile Court on October 26th.