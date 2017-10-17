Danbury joining the run for Amazon’s prime location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANBURY -- Amazon is looking for a prime location for its second headquarters and Connecticut is courting the company.

The clock is ticking for cities to get their pitches into Amazon with a deadline of October 19.

The state has picked both Hartford and Stamford as its choices for the online retailer. Meanwhile, the state's largest city, Bridgeport, is teaming up with New Haven to try to win the deal for both.

The mayor of Danbury is pulling out all the stops to grab the attention of the company for the second headquarters, Amazon HQ2.

Amazon is looking to invest more than $5 billion in construction and add as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs, equal to it's Seattle location.

"We decided to throw our hat in the ring," Mayor Mark Boughton said. "You know you can’t win these things if you’re not in it."

Mayor Boughton posted a video in September to Twitter, personally inviting Amazon to the Connecticut city. In the video, he gets creative asking "Alexa," where the best place Amazon should locate its new world headquarters.

The video points to reasons why he feels Danbury is the best fit listing being ranked the best place to do business in Connecticut, a fast and efficient permit process, and a great quality of life.

Mayor Boughton also listing five corporations that have their global headquarters in the city: IMS Health Holdings, Praxair, Ethan Allen, Fuel Cell Energy and Waterworks.

In another effort to grab the eyes of the Seattle-based business, Mayor Boughton mailed his proposal to Amazon with a key to open any door in the city which is expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon.

"It's a really good way to get your name out there and to be able to get on the map a little bit," he said.

Mayor Boughton said the proposal is for Amazon to set up shop at the former Union Carbide Corporate Center off I-84.

He said he's working with Putnam County across the border, as well as other surrounding communities in this proposal.

"Worst case scenario, if we don’t make it, if we don’t make the next cut, maybe another company will see our proposal, maybe another business will see it and say hey we wanna locate in Danbury or the Greater Danbury area."

Proposals are due to Amazon, Thursday, and the company plans to pick and announce a site in 2018.