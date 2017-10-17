Frosty start to Tuesday, sunny and cool; Mostly sunny, 60’s Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Frost Advisory has been issued for most of the state, with the exception of the immediate shoreline.

We'll have another cool day on Tuesday. After that chilly start, high temperatures will only get up to around 60.

Quite honestly, we have a boring forecast in the weather department for this week. Clouds will be hard to find throughout the next several days as high pressure just parks itself in our area.

Warmer weather moves back in for the middle to the end of the week, as temperatures go back above average into the 70s.

Forecast Details:

Today: Chilly, frosty start, sunny, cool and pleasant. High: 58-63.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: Mid-upper 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs: Upper 60s-low 70s.

Friday: Sunny, delightful. High: 70.

Saturday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 70s.

