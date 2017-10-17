Man accused of choking 10-year-old boy with football jersey at sleepover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAYTON, Utah —A Utah man is behind bars after police say he choked a 10-year-old boy at his home during a sleepover, according to KSTU.

The incident occurred at 33-year-old Aaron Tyler Croston’s home during a sleepover that began Friday night, according to a representative for the Layton Police Department

Police said Croston had taught the 10-year-old boy how to get out of a choke hold.

But Croston became frustrated with the boy, who was unable to get out of a choke hold while wrestling with another boy, according to police.

A statement of probable cause indicates one witness saw Croston encircle the 10-year-old’s neck with a football jersey, causing the boy’s face to change color and making him struggle to breathe.

Other boys at the sleepover told police Croston harassed the boy, grabbed him by the throat and tripped him to the ground during the sleepover.

Police said Croston, having been read his Miranda rights, admitted to placing the jersey around the boy’s neck and choking him with it.

Croston faces a second-degree felony charge of child abuse with serious bodily injury.