New Britain man arrested on murder for hire charge

NEW BRITAIN — New Britain Police say they’ve arrested a man who was charged with a criminal attempt to commit murder with special circumstances.

Police Say Talal Qatabi, 22, was arrested on October 16th in the area of 191 Broad Street in New Britain. Detectives had obtained an arrest warrant from court earlier that morning.

Qatabi was taken to police headquarters where he was charged with one count of attempt to commit murder and inciting injury to persons or property. He was issued a $750,000 bond. The warrant has been sealed by the court, so no further details are being released at this time.

Qatabi was also charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance and a failure to appear. At the time of Qatabi’s arrest, he was in possession of ten vials of THC oil. He had a previous arrest in Plainville.

Qatabi was held overnight in New BRitain on bonds totalling $785,000.

He’s scheduled to be in court October 17th.