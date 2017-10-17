Police identify victim killed following shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police said a Hartford man died Tuesday afternoon after he was shot early Sunday morning.

Hartford police said Allen Cox, 25, of Hartford was the victim who was shot around 12:38 a.m. on 35 Whitmore Street.

Police said when they arrived to the scene, they located Cox unresponsive from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. Police said Cox was treated at the scene where he was then taken to Hartford Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

“It was soon thereafter determined that the victim’s injuries were non-survivable,” said police. “On October 17th, with his family by his side, Allen Cox was pronounced deceased at 2:45 p.m.,” said police.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and active and anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police TIP LINE at 860-722-TIPS