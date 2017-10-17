× Sexual harassment claims filed with the state down in the past two years

HARTFORD — Figures provided by the state agency tasked with investigating claims of sexual harassment show the numbers are slightly down over the past two fiscal years.

The Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities said over the past five years, claims numbered between 135 and 191 per fiscal year.

FY 2016-17: 145 Sexual harassment claims

FY 2015-16: 135 Sexual harassment claims

FY 2014-15: 181 Sexual harassment claims

FY 2013-14: 191 Sexual harassment claims

FY 2012-13: 167 Sexual harassment claims

Since July 1st of this year: 39 direct claims of sexual harassment.

To file a sexual harassment claim with the CHRO contact:

COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

25 Sigourney Street

Hartford, Connecticut 06106

TELEPHONE NUMBER (860) 541-3400; TDD NUMBER (860) 541-3459, and Connecticut Toll Free 1(800)

477-5737. Connecticut law requires that a formal written complaint be filed with the Commission within 180

days of the date when the alleged harassment occurred.

For more information, click here.