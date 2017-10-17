× Suffield Police mourn loss of K9 “Z”

SUFFIELD — It’s always sad to say goodbye to a best friend, especially one you’ve been working with for 10 years.

Sadly, the Suffield Police department announced Tuesday that their own Officer Peter Osowiecki lost his canine partner of nearly 10 years. K9 “Z” passed away October 10th due to a rapid onset of a medical condition.

Police say that “Z” served honorably alongside Officer Osoweicki. “Z” participated in countless operations, community policing functions, and even traveled throughout the country, sharing knowledge and training other law enforcement K9 teams.

Police Chief Richard Brown said in a statement:

“Our thoughts are with Officer Osoweicki. For over ten years the team of K9 “Z” and Officer Osoweicki served the town with honor and distinction. They went everywhere together, service calls, meetings, youth camps, parades.You could always count on them day or night. They worked, ate, and played together. K9 “Z” was family, and will be sorely missed by our agency. “

FOX61 joins the Suffield Police Department in expressing condolences to Officer Osowiecki and his family as “Z” was part of the law enforcement family, as well as the Osowiecki family.