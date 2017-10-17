× Wethersfield High School students let back in after freon leak

WETHERSFIELD — Officials say Wethersfield’s High School was been evacuated due to a freon leak in a classroom.

It has sense been resolved and the school aired out. Students returned back to class around 11 a.m.

The call came in around 8:48 a.m. DEEP officials and the Wethersfield Fire Department were on scene.

All students are accounted for.

No injuries were reported.

The gas company is also on the scene as well as the superintendent.

Freon is an aerosol coolant that is harmful when it’s inhaled.