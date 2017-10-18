× ALCS Game 5: Yankees seek another home-win, series lead vs. Astros

NEW YORK — With the AL Championship Series tied at two games apiece, Dallas Keuchel pitches for the Houston Astros against Masahiro Tanaka and the New York Yankees this evening.

Keuchel is 6-2 with a 1.09 ERA in eight career starts vs. the Yankees, including a pair of scoreless playoff outings. The 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner tossed seven shutout innings and struck out 10 to beat Tanaka 2-1 in Game 1 at Houston. The left-hander has never given up a home run in 57 2/3 innings against the Yankees.

“Hopefully, seeing him twice in one series, our guys are able to adjust a little quicker,” New York manager Joe Girardi says.

The winner heads to Houston needing one win to reach the World Series, so Yankee Stadium figures to be rocking again.

“Every home game has been special,” Girardi says. He adds the fans are back, and it reminds him “a lot” of his pIaying days at Yankee Stadium. The wild-card Yankees are 5-0 at home this postseason.

AL Game 5 s set for a 5:08 p.m. start.