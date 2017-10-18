× Bradley Airport tabbed top 10 best airports in the US

WINDSOR LOCKS — Bradley Airport has made the Condé Nast Traveler 30th annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

The airport has been named one of the 10 best airports in the United States, placing 5th best with a score of 82.35.

CAA Executive Director Kevin Dillon, said in a statement:

“We are very proud to have earned this prestigious recognition, and we thank not only the many travelers who voted for us, but all of the millions of passengers who choose Bradley for their travel needs on an annual basis. This distinguished award from the travel community is a testament to our continuous growth and commitment to top-quality customer service at Bradley Airport. It motivates us to keep up the momentum and continue finding creative and innovative ways to meet and exceed our travelers’ expectations.”

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognitions of excellence in the travel industry, and they are commonly known as “the best of the best of travel.”

You can check out the full list here.