Candlelight vigil at South Green Park in Hartford to show support for Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – A vigil was held Tuesday night at South Green Park to show continuous support for the people affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

People in Hartford with family on the island say it will take awhile for victims to recover as it was left in devastation. The vigil was to send a message to everyone there they have not been forgotten.

“It was tough, it was tough. It was hurtful,” said State Representative Angel Arce.

He along with Eveliz Valentine teamed up to organize the vigil. Dozens gathered by candlelight at the park and along with the event, the State Rep has been working closely with the Los Amigos Softball League who have collected two warehouses full of donations.

They have collected 120 palettes of water, medical supplies, food and personal hygiene products.

“Clearly, the population here has been very affected with all of our loved ones in Puerto Rico, so just to continue to stay together, pray together, be there for one another because if we could do that here, then Puerto Rico can feel that as well,” said Eveliz Valentine of Hartford.

Valentine said she also has family in Puerto Rico. Luckily, she said they are alive and safe but resources are extremely scarce and she is encouraging Connecticut to help out in any way possible.

“They are living kind of weakly with food, water’s not available still, light is not available,” added Valentine.

Puerto Ricans in Hartford showed off their flag proudly and sent a message of resilience to their family members who have been living in torturous conditions.

“It’s sad that we have to use that occasion to bring people together but if that’s what it takes, then we need to come together to send them a message of support and love,” said Warren Hardy.

The donations that have been piling up in the two warehouses in Hartford will be shipped out next Tuesday.