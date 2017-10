× I-84 westbound in Southington closed following accident

SOUTHINGTON — State police said I-84 westbound is closed following an accident that took place near exit 32 Wednesday night.

Motor Vehicle Accident – SOUTHINGTON #I84 West 0.50 miles beyond Exit 32 (RTE 10) at 10/18/2017 10:52:31 PM #cttraffic — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) October 19, 2017

