× I-95 North in Old Lyme closed through rush hour due to accident

OLD LYME – A crash close the northbound lanes of I-95 Wednesday afternoon.

I-95 North was closed between exits 70 and 71 because of multi-vehicle crash just before 2 p.m. State police said two people suffered life threatening injuries.

Police said traffic was diverting off Exit 70.

Police said to expect the highway to be closed through rush hour. Troopers are trying to help vehicles stuck in traffic turn around and exit the highway. Crash includes a car fire, and one involved vehicle was a truck and trailer towing an excavator.

For more information, click here.