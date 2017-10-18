× I-95 North in Old Lyme reopened following multi-vehicle crash that killed 2

OLD LYME – I-95 North in Old Lyme has reopened following a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people Wednesday afternoon.

I-95 North was closed between exits 70 and 71 due to the multi-vehicle crash just before 2 p.m. State police said two people died as a result of the crash.

Police said traffic was diverting off Exit 70.

The crash included a car fire, and one involved vehicle was a truck and trailer towing an excavator.

