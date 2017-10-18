× Lawmakers expected to announce status of budget talks

HARTFORD — Connecticut legislative leaders are expected to announce whether they’re on the verge of reaching a tentative, bipartisan state budget agreement.

The Republican and Democratic lawmakers have set a self-imposed deadline of approximately 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday to announce where things stand. They’re hoping to hold a vote of the full General Assembly soon, possibly as soon as next week.

Connecticut has been without a new two-year budget in place since June 30.

Activists have gathered at the state Capitol to pressure lawmakers and the governor not to make cuts to Medicaid which could affect tens of thousands of low-income parents and people with disabilities. The group, which includes a person dressed as the grim reaper, is calling for a 0.5 percent increase in the personal income tax for wealthy individuals.