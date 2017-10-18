× Maryland judge becomes 2nd judge to block latest travel ban

GREENBELT, Md. — A judge in Maryland has become the second federal judge in the country to block the Trump administration’s latest travel ban hours before it was set to take full effect.

U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang granted a nationwide preliminary injunction late Tuesday, after U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson in Hawaii blocked the revised ban. The ban sought to place travel restrictions on citizens of eight countries.

The new restrictions had been slated to go into effect Wednesday.

Watson’s ruling said the new ban fails to show that nationality alone makes a person a greater security risk to the U.S.

Chuang’s ruling said the administration had “not shown that national security cannot be maintained without an unprecedented eight-country travel ban.”