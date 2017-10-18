Milder night with temps in the mid 40s; Thursday sunny, warm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

So much for fall making a come-back. Temperatures topped 70 degrees today for many in Connecticut and our stretch of sunny mild days will continue. Average highs for this time of year are in the low/mid 60s as we are well into fall already, even though it doesn't feel like it! Nights will start to warm as well with lows in the 40s and 50s for the coming days.

Along with milder temperatures you can also expect a long dry stretch of weather with lots of sunshine sticking around all the way into early next week. The only problem with that is the growing rainfall deficit. The US Drought Monitor has 97% of the state in the "abnormally dry" category.

There is a chance for rain Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. Not only that, it could be a beneficial soaking rain, so we're hoping we can avoid diving back into a drought.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Clear, milder. Low: 43-53.

Thursday: Sunny, warm for October. High: Low 70s.

Friday: Sunny, delightful. High: near 70.

Saturday: Sunny, pleasant. High: Low-mid 70s.

Sunday: Sunny to partly cloudy. High: Low-mid 70s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High: Low-mid 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chance showers. Heavier rain likely late-day or at night.

