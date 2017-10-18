More treats than tricks for kids at CCMC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Halloween might be roughly two weeks away, but that hasn't stopped them at Connecticut Children's Medical Center.

The Halloween spirit was in full swing for pediatric patients who might not be able to hit the trick-or-treat trail outside the hospital. The "Spirit of Children" Halloween Party took center stage in the hospital's Family Resource Center, offering patients and their parents a chance to partake in the spirit of the season.

Kelsea Fortner, who runs the Family Resource Center at Connecticut Children's said "even though our patients have to be here, it's still Halloween time and they still get to be a kid so it's for them."

All the costumes and candy are donated by the Spirit Halloween shops and their vendors, "to see the kids come in, you're so happy and exited," said Lisa Audet from Spirit Halloween. Audet noted that Spirit of Children parties are in more than 100 hospitals nationwide for the Halloween season.

Fortner added, "whatever they (the patients) are going through today is just to make it a little more fun for them."