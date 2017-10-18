× Newtown man charged fatal boating collision on lake zoar this summer

NEWTOWN — A 55-year-old Newtown man has been arrested by Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Environmental Conservation (EnCon) Police in connection to a fatal boating collision on Lake Zoar this summer.

DEEP said Mark Rudzinski facing several charges following the incident that killed Randall Pineau, a 52-year-old Sandy Hook man on July 11.

“Pineau was operating a pontoon boat on the lake in the area of Mohawk Trail in Sandy Hook, when his vessel was hit by a ski boat operated by Rudzinski,” said DEEP.

Rudzinski is charged with violations of rules for preventing collisions, failure to keep proper lookout and reckless boating in the first degree.

“After the collision, which took place at around 9:30 p.m., Pineau was taken by ambulance to Danbury Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His wife, Katherine who suffered minor injuries, was also transported to that hospital where she was treated and released,” said DEEP.

There were a total of six people aboard the two vessels, said DEEP with four on the pontoon boat operated by Pineau and two on the ski boat operated by Rudzinski.

Rudzinski was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on October 31.

