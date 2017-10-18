× Police accuse Middletown man of assaulting 1-month-old

MIDDLETOWN — A homeless man was arrested for assaulting a one-month-old child in Middletown on Tuesday morning.

Police said they went to Middlesex Hospital at around 7 p.m. for a report of an assault on a baby. Police said the baby was bruised around the right eye and had swelling on the right side of his face.

Police said the baby’s mother told them that she picked up Luis Gabriel Krom, 22, with her baby in her car and she went to her home to get her debit card. The mother was in the driveway and looked back at the car. She told police she saw Krom lean over into the back seat and hit the baby “numerous times.” She also said tha Krom was seen squeezing the baby’s face.

Police said the victim’s mother said that Krom denied hitting the baby and went with them to the hospital.

The baby was taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for further evaluation.

Police charged Krom with risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

Krom was held on $200,000 bail.