× 5 shot at Maryland office park, authorities say

EDGEWOOD, Maryland — Five people have been shot at an office park in the Maryland community of Edgewood, a deputy with the Harford County sheriff’s office said Wednesday morning.

The shooter left the scene — the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood, roughly 30 miles northeast of Baltimore — and no one has been arrested, the deputy said.

The incident happened at the Emmorton Business Park area in Harford County.

We can confirm we on the scene of a shooting in the Emmorton Business Park. Multiple injuries reported. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) October 18, 2017

Alert: Police Activity in area of Emmorton Business Park. Avoid the area. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) October 18, 2017

Check back for details as they unfold.