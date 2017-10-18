5 shot at Maryland office park, authorities say
EDGEWOOD, Maryland — Five people have been shot at an office park in the Maryland community of Edgewood, a deputy with the Harford County sheriff’s office said Wednesday morning.
The shooter left the scene — the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood, roughly 30 miles northeast of Baltimore — and no one has been arrested, the deputy said.
The incident happened at the Emmorton Business Park area in Harford County.
39.452906 -76.314326