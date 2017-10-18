Skeptical Malloy says he’s reserving judgment on budget deal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said he's reserving judgment on a long-awaited agreement reached by Democratic and Republican legislative leaders on a tentative state budget framework, while not ruling out a possible veto.

A skeptical Malloy said Wednesday there are a number of things he might find objectionable in the bipartisan deal that could prompt him to reject it, such as using short-term revenue sources to help balance the approximately two-year $40 billion budget with a projected $3.5 billion deficit.

Malloy previously rejected a GOP-crafted budget that passed the General Assembly with Republican and a handful of Democratic votes.

The lawmakers said they're hoping to garner enough support from rank-and-file members to support an override if one becomes necessary.

Malloy is scheduled to review the budget Friday with Democratic leaders.