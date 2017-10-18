Sunny, milder Wednesday; even warmer Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Surprise, surprise. After a brief dip in the temperatures including a hard frost, another warm-up is on the way! So much for fall making a come-back. Along with milder temperatures you can also expect a long dry stretch of weather with lots of sunshine sticking around all the way into early next week. The only problem with that is the growing rainfall deficit. The US Drought Monitor has 97% of the state in the "abnormally dry" category.

There is a chance for rain Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. Not only that, it could be a beneficial soaking rain.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Forecast Details:

Today: Sunny, milder. High: Upper 60s - low 70s.

Thursday: Sunny, warm for Octover. High: Low-mid 70s.

Friday: Sunny, delightful. High: near 70.

Saturday-Sunday: Partly cloudy, pleasant. High: mid 70s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here