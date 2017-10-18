× Three Hartford men arrested, police seize 453 bags of heroin

HARTFORD — Hartford Police say they have arrested two men after 453 bags of heroin, 5 grams of raw heroin, and 2.9 nounces of marijuana were seized in a car.

Police say that Vice & Narco investigators were traveling north on Maple Avenue when they saw a disturbance coming from inside a car. The car was outside 20 Maple Avenue, near Hartford Hospital. Police didn’t describe the incident they saw.

More patrol officers were requested, and they safely made contact with the people inside the car. When officers got to the men, they saw a large amount of narcotics in plain sight.

The men were detained, and no one claimed ownership of the drugs.

Michael Nieves (26), Ericson Gonzalez (21), and Manuel Gonzalez (21) were all charged with possession with intent to sell.